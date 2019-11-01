UFC News: Dana White offers glimpse of BMF Title; The Rock teases 'special' announcement

Dwayne Johnson has teased a special announcement for UFC fans

With the unbelievably stacked UFC 244 fast approaching, excitement levels are soaring. Taking place inside the Madison Square Garden in New York, United States, the pay-per-view marks the promotion's 500th live event.

The event is headlined by a welterweight clash between Jorge 'Gamebred' Masvidal and 'The Stockton Slugger' Nate Diaz for the exclusive and celebratory 'BMF Title'.

The story of the BMF title

After getting his hand raised in his comeback bout against Anthony Pettis at UFC 241, Diaz claimed that he is the "baddest (expletive) in the game" and called out Masvidal for a fight. That led to UFC booking this fight following which UFC President Dana White confirmed that a BMF title would indeed be awarded to the winner of the bout.

White confirmed that Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson will present the belt to the winner of the main event. He also went on to reveal that it cost the UFC a staggering $50,000 to make the belt which fans are craving a glimpse of.

Dana White teases the fans

In a recent post on Instagram, White put up a video showing off some of the title’s minute features and teasing fans without actually revealing how the title looks like in its entirety.

Well, the good news is that fans and media will get to witness how the highly-coveted BMF title looks on Friday at the UFC 245 news conference, which coincides with the UFC 244 weigh-ins.

Rumors are rife that there will be another press conference with Dwayne Johnson where he will make a 'special' announcement. We will have to wait and see.

