UFC News: Dana White takes another dig at Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley

Dana White putting the Welterweight Title around Woodley's waist

What's the story?

The current situation at the Welterweight Division might definitely seem a bit confusing with both Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington being in line for a shot at Tyron Woodley's title next.

UFC President Dana White was recently asked about the next Welterweight Title fight which is likely to happen, eventually prompting the UFC President to take another dig at current champion Tyron Woodley.

In case you didn't know...

Having won the UFC Welterweight Title in 2016, Tyron Woodley successfully defended his strap against Stephen Thompson on two different occasions, defeated Demian Maia, and very recently defeated Welterweight upstart Darren Till to retain his championship belt in spectacular fashion.

The heart of the matter

While recently speaking with TSN, UFC President Dana White was asked about the next UFC Welterweight Title the fans are likely to witness inside the Octagon. With Kamaru Usman coming off a win over Rafael Dos Anjos at The Ultimate Fighter 28 Finale, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' along with former Interim Champion, Colby Covington will definitely have their respective say regarding the Welterweight Title picture.

However, according to Dana White, he feels that the already stacked Welterweight Division is ready to move on without current champion Tyron Woodley.

“Tell me when Woodley does want to fight. This is always an issue with Woodley. We’re going to move on. That division is stacked, we’ve got a lot of good talent. Whether Woodley fights or not, we’ll end up making a fight with some of the best guys in the division. Could be (an interim title)."

What's next?

As of right now, Tyron Woodley's next Welterweight Championship defense is yet to be confirmed. However, either Kamaru Usman or Colby Covington are likely to receive the next title shot or else, we could also potentially witness a fight between these two in order to decide the next #1 contender.

