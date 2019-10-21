UFC News: Dana White talks about why Cain Velasquez moved to WWE

UFC 200 - Weigh-in

UFC President Dana White is nothing if not a businessman with acute foresight. Thus, when asked about Cain Velaquez's move to WWE, he freely admitted that he had seen it coming because it 'completely makes sense'.

White recently spoke to MMA Junkie after UFC Boston, where he talked about Velasquez's move to WWE and his feelings about the same.

Cain Velasquez and WWE

Dana White said that when he first made the move to wrestling, he was very skeptical, but changed his mind soon after watching his debut performances in Mexican wrestling promotion AAA.

Talking about why Velasquez made the change, White admitted that he knew that Velasquez had multiple rough injuries, and at that point, it's natural to wonder what's next.

"When it looks like it’s the end of your career and you’re looking at what to do next, it’s always hard for these guys to figure out what’s next."

He said that the moment he saw Velasquez "doing the 'loobra libay' (Lucha Libre) or whatever they call wrestling with the mask on", he was sure that he was going to make it.

Thus, when White received a call from WWE, he knew why they were calling and told them where they could find Velasquez. As to how he was feeling about one of his top fighters of all time moving to WWE, White was pretty open.

"I’m happy for him, I’m happy for his family, and I hope he does well like Ronda did and makes a lot of money. I hope the fans over there love him."

White and Velasquez have a complimentary relationship with each other, with both speaking positively about the other. Velasquez revealed that White supported his move to WWE and his retirement from MMA completely.

While Velasquez might not have needed his permission, leaving on good terms is one of the key factors for any healthy employer-employee relationship.

Now, Velasquez is set to face his former UFC opponent, Brock Lesnar, when he faces him in Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel.

