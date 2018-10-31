UFC News: Dana White tells Floyd to fight in the UFC if he wants Khabib Nurmagomedov

Dana White with Khabib Nurmagomedov at the UFC 229 press conference

What's the story?

Dana White has a clear message for Floyd Mayweather if he wants the Khabib Nurmagomedov fight - come and fight in the UFC.

This after flirtation from both the Mayweather and the Khabib camps with a potential super fight after the undefeated Dagestani phenom put Conor McGregor to the sword at UFC 229 to extend his record to 27-0.

Fresh off that victory, Khabib called out Mayweather stating that there can only be 'one king of the jungle'.

In case you didn't know...

Khabib Nurmagomedov has an unheard of record in modern professional MMA at 27-0, and with Floyd's undefeated 50-0 boxing record, a super fight between them would make sense on paper.

However, Khabib's striking - while potent while coupled with the threat of his phenomenal grappling - isn't cut out for weathering a boxing contest against a master like Floyd.

The heart of the matter

UFC President Dana White was probably of the same school of thought as he had a very clear message for Floyd Mayweather via TMZ - come and fight in a 'real' fight in the UFC if you want to go up against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

White mentioned that they'd already ventured into boxing when Conor McGregor willed his way into a boxing super fight against Floyd in August of 2017, and that if Floyd want to continue his dalliance with fighters under the UFC banner, he should cross over into the Octagon.

What's next?

White also speculated on what's next for Khabib, touting Tony Ferguson's name. Ferguson, who is also on an 11 fight win streak in the UFC much like Khabib, was the interim UFC Lightweight Champion before having his belt stripped due to injury.

The fight between him and Khabib has been booked four times in the past, but not bore fruition even once.

Will it be fifth time lucky?