UFC News: Dana White's real identity exposed by his mother?

Dana Whites mother calls him a vindictive tyrant

by Shikhar Abs News 17 Feb 2017, 23:02 IST

What’s the story?

We all know Dana White as the face of the UFC, the undisputed king who has monopolized the sport of MMA. He helped turn the struggling UFC from its infancy into a multi- billion-dollar enterprise.

A video surfaced on YouTube where June White, Dana White’s mother, exposed him for sleeping with the ring girls, sleeping with his sister-in-law, using steroids and turning his back on his family after making it big, among other slander in an attempt to damage his reputation.

In case you didn’t know...

This video was released promoting June White’s autobiography on Dana (Dana White, King of MMA). Her main goal was to make Dana White realize how success has changed him. In this book we discover the good, the bad and the ugly side of Dana White, as seen from the eyes of the person who raised him.

The heart of the matter

No one can deny the immense popularity of Dana White in the MMA community and business world. He became the face of UFC and MMA when it was just a struggling sport trying to gain its roots in the entertainment world.

Now, he has turned the unknown sport into one of the hottest and fastest growing brand in the world. He has gone through rough waters in making MMA into a legitimate sport, which is now enjoyed world-wide and has an ever increasing fan base.

Dana White has successfully outdone all his competitors out of business, but his mother June White published an autobiography and a video interview proving out to be his toughest challenger till date.

Here is the video of June White’s interview with King JB talking about her book on Dana White:

In the interview, June White revealed interesting facts about Dana White painting him as egotistical, self-centered, arrogant and cruel. She labeled her son as a vindictive tyrant lacking any feelings and who turned his back on his family after becoming successful.

June White also described her disgust with Dana for failing to help his 93-year old grandmother who lived in a trailer while he earned millions of dollars.

Following are some of the excerpts from the interview of June White:

“It is difficult for me to see how, as the popularity of the UFC evolved, the person I once knew changed into someone who is egotistical, self-centered, arrogant, and cruel. Dana went from being a true friend, a good son, and a truly nice person to being a vindictive tyrant who lacks any feelings for how he treats others.”

“Dana has made it big, very big, and has turned his back on his family and friends who were there for him when he needed help and support through the lean, tough times before he became Mr. UFC, King of MMA.”

“Dana has a reputation for being ruthless and going after anyone he feels has said or done anything he doesn’t like with a vengeance.”

What next?

We can not be sure whether everything said in the interview and the book is true or not. With few positive notes, it mostly reveals the ugly side of Dana White and his abuse of power.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Success has a ugly way of turning people against someone, friends and foes alike. UFC President Dana White has been criticized by many for being aggressive and ruthless when it comes down to the way he handles business. There has been several FTC investigations and class-action lawsuits against the UFC and Dana White over the years for its business practices. But the bottom line is that he made himself the face of MMA community and turned it into one of the mainstream sports.

UFC would not have been this successful without Dana White’s blood, sweat and tears.