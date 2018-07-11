UFC News: Daniel Cormier broke the 'Conan UFC curse'

ANAND THUMBAYIL FOLLOW ANALYST News 224 // 11 Jul 2018, 12:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

DC - Champ!

What's the story?

Daniel Cormier has put an end to the mysterious Conan show curse by defeating Stipe Miocic in UFC 226 after his appearance in the show prior to the bout.

In case you didn't know...

The list of superstars who were the victims of Conan's hot seat jinx is really diverse and includes big names like Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey. But it never stopped Daniel Cormier (DC) from stepping into the hot seat with Conan.

UFC Light Heavyweight champion Cormier (DC) had appeared on the late-night show with Conan prior to his heavyweight title bout against Stipe Miocic. DC was well aware of the Jinx associated with the talk-show's hot seat and stated that he will break that jinx forever by beating Stipe and becoming the two weight champion of UFC.

The infamous jinx did not work against DC as he stated and the double champ did deliver on his words by beating Stipe in the very first round in an unprecedented knockout.

Read Also: Five other victims of the CONAN TALK SHOW curse.

The heart of the matter

Daniel Cormier has brought back hope to the UFC roster by putting an end to the mysterious Conan curse by becoming the heavyweight champion after his visit to the Conan show. This is a feat which was not achieved by some of the biggest names in the industry, and DC seems to be very proud about doing so.

Speaking to Conan after his victory in UFC 226, DC stated that he reminded himself about the talk show jinx immediately after the historic victory against Cleveland's Stipe Miocic. He also reiterated that Brock Lesnar will also have the same fate as Stipe when he faces him next.

He further said that from now on he's going to make it a habit to visit Conan show before all his fights, and put an end to this curse forever.

What's next?

The new double champ DC has promised that he will defend both his titles before he retires and said that he is willing to give Stipe another chance if time allows.

All these are dependent on the UFC's policy and cannot be guaranteed. But it's a sure thing that DC will appear more often on Conan Show, and will go down in the history as the man who ended Conan's curse for his fellow fighters.

What are your thoughts on the infamous Conan curse? Have your say in the comments.