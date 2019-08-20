UFC News: Daniel Cormier finally reacts to his loss against Stipe Miocic

Ani Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 137 // 20 Aug 2019, 06:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Daniel Cormier

Being a UFC Heavyweight Champion is a great cross to bear. Everyone's eyes are on the back of your head, and there is a target on your back. While there were rumbles from the likes of Francis Ngannou, the fighter who eventually ended up facing Daniel Cormier was the same man that he had defeated to win the title in the first place -- Stipe Miocic.

It was a rematch of the highest order. Would Daniel Cormier be able to survive against Stipe Miocic a second time, or even knock him out as he did the first time they met?

Unfortunately, the answer was no. Stipe Miocic was the man who stood tall with the Championship once the main event of the UFC 241 pay-per-view was over.

Daniel Cormier responds to his UFC 241 loss

Daniel Cormier might be amazing in victory, but he is gracious in his losses as well. He took the time to write a post thanking and apologizing to the different people who had helped him to prepare for the fight, as well as those who were important in his life. He congratulated Stipe Miocic and his team as well.

He then went on to say that it had been an amazing journey, and he was going to decide what he was going to do next. He let the fans know that he would inform everyone the moment he decided.

It appears Cormier will be deciding where he has more fights left in him, or whether it is finally time to hang up his gloves.

What happened at UFC 241: Cormier vs Miocic?

Daniel Cormier faced down Stipe Miocic and for a long time, it looked like he was the one who was dominating the fight.

Despite his domination, a slip from DC in the 4th round, saw Stipe take immediate and vicious advantage. He beat down his opponent and soon enough it was over for Cormier. The body shots from Stipe proved to be fatal and he ended the fight with Cormier sinking down against the cage.

Stipe Miocic is now the UFC Heavyweight Champion.