Daniel Cormier explains why he considers Amanda Nunes the most dominant female athlete of all time

Amanda Nunes has managed to consolidate her position at the top of the food chain when it comes to women's MMA. As far as Daniel Cormier is concerned, the 'Lioness' is the greatest female athlete across all sports.

Daniel Cormier listed the likes of Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Simone Biles on his list of top-5 female athletes under Amanda Nunes. The No. 5 spot was shared by Misty May & Kerri Walsh.

Daniel Cormier opened up about his list and Nunes' dominance while in conversation with Ryan Clark on a recent episode of DC & RC.

"For me, No.1 is Amanda Nunes. You don't dominate two weight classes in fighting, effortlessly going in between those weights and beating the very best that the world has to offer. Especially in the fashion that she is beating them."

Amanda Nunes will return to action at UFC 269

Amanda Nunes is currently hurtling towards a fight against Julianna Pena at UFC 269 on December 11. The Brazilian will put her UFC women's bantamweight title on the line in the co-main event of the year's final pay-per-view.

The matchup was initially scheduled to take place at UFC 265 in August. However, COVID-19 struck the reigning champ, derailing any and all plans of competing inside the octagon at that event.

Unbeaten across 12 outings, Amanda Nunes is currently in the form of her life. A win against Julianna Pena will only bolster her position as the greatest female fighter in the sport.

Over the course of her uber-successful run at the top of the women's bantamweight and featherweight division, Nunes has managed to accrue wins over Cris Cyborg, Miesha Tate, Ronda Rousey and Holly Holm.

The last fighter who got the best of Amanda Nunes was Cat Zingano at UFC 178 back in September 2014. Nunes has since been on a tear, recording wins against everyone the UFC put in front of her.

