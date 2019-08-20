UFC News: Daniel Cormier just cost Jon Jones $8,000,000

UFC 241 Cormier v Miocic 2

What's the story?

It is unlikely to offer much consolation to Daniel Cormier - but his loss to Stipe Miocic last weekend may have cost Jon Jones $8,000,000.

According to UFC legend Chael Sonnen, DC's loss has put all talks of a third fight between Cormier and Jones to bed. As a result, Jones will miss out on one of the biggest potential paydays of his career.

In case you didn't know...

Daniel Cormier's future is clouded with uncertainty following his loss to Miocic at UFC 241, many suspect the former two-weight champion may walk away from the sport now.

Had Cormier managed to over come Miocic on Saturday night, it was largely expected that a final grudge match with long-term rival Jon Jones would have been booked.

The heart of the matter...

When speaking on a recent edition of his 'You're Welcome' podcast, ESPN's resident MMA expert Chael Sonnen explained why the much-hyped trilogy fight between Cormier and Jones can not and will not happen after the events at UFC 241. [H/T MMANews]

“That fight cost Jon Jones $8 million. Put it that way. That’s how much it just changed the future. Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier will never even be discussed again. Let alone happen again. It will never even come up again. The only way you’re gonna get Daniel back, I can all but assure you guys you are gonna get Daniel back, but let me play along. The only way you’re gonna get Daniel back now is Daniel vs. Stipe.”

What's next?

While Sonnen is clearly confident that we will get to see Daniel Cormier compete again in the future, MMA fans around the world will struggle to let the idea of DC vs Jones III disappear into the ether.

Daniel Cormier will not take his time in assessing what to do next in his career as the MMA world waits with baited breath.