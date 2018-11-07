UFC News: Daniel Cormier Reveals Potential Date Of Brock Lesnar Fight

Daniel Cormier could meet Brock Lesnar early next year

Daniel Cormier was recently on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show on ESPN, where he opened up about his sneeze, his fight with Derrick Lewis at UFC 230, the fans reacting to his fight, and what's next for him in UFC.

One of the revelations that he made while on the show was the potential date of his fight with Brock Lesnar.

Daniel Cormier recently defended his UFC Heavyweight Title against Derrick Lewis at UFC 230 successfully. The fighter put his title on the line and fought despite having thrown his back out earlier in the day.

The last time Cormier had fought in the Octagon, it had been to win the UFC Heavyweight Championship after he defeated Stipe Miocic in the first round of their fight via Knockout. After the fight, Cormier called out Brock Lesnar for his next fight in the post-fight interview, which led Lesnar to come into the Octagon and shove him.

The fight for them was all but officially confirmed, but no date was set. It was expected that after Lesnar completed his testing period of 6 months with USADA, the fight could be confirmed. According to Cormier's latest update, that could very well be the case.

During the interview, Cormier admitted that he had been thinking that if he could get past the Lewis fight, he would wish for a fight in late February and early March. He was surprised, however, when he heard that the UFC had an event on 'March 3rd'.

He possibly actually meant March 2nd, as UFC recently revealed the events they had scheduled for their first quarter of 2019, which had, among other shows, March 2nd listed as the date for UFC 235.

"I knew when I took this one, if I could get through this one, there has to be a fight in March or late February, that kinda works. But then for it to be March 3rd, it's just ridiculous! And in Vegas, it seems as though I am not the only one planning, someone else is planning on my behalf in the company."

When asked if he had heard from Lesnar, he answered that he had not, and the last time he heard from Lesnar was a 'little while ago'.

"Where Brock lives, I'm not even sure there's cell phone service. He's busy, he's getting ready for his Heavyweight Title fight."

Daniel Cormier is now possibly set to fight Brock Lesnar, and with this update, the fight could happen at UFC 235.

