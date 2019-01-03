UFC News: Daniel Cormier reveals the opponent he wants to fight next and it's not Jon Jones

DC would like to face Miocic if Lesnar doesn't make it to the Octagon in time.

What's the story?

Who will Daniel Cormier face next? That's the prevailing question that's been on everyone's mind as we've entered the new year. Jones Jones, Brock Lesnar, and Stipe Miocic are the names that are doing the rounds but who does the UFC Heavyweight Champion view as an ideal opponent in his apparent swan song?

DC cleared the air on The MMA Hour on New Year's Eve when he disclosed what could be in store for the UFC faithful in the near future.

In case you didn't know...

Cormier was the biggest winner of the year that went by as the former Olympian became a double champion in 2018 after he knocked out Miocic in the first round at UFC 226. He successfully defended the Heavyweight title against Derrick Lewis at UFC 230 before relinquishing the Light Heavyweight title days before UFC 232.

The end of 2018 saw Jon Jones reclaim the Light Heavyweight strap by defeating Alexander Gustafsson in a third round stoppage and naturally, voices of a trilogy between DC and Bones have grown in number ever since.

The pound-for-pound great, though, isn't too high on the idea facing Jones for the third time...

The heart of the matter

DC was on The MMA Hour with Luke Thomas and as expected, he didn't mince his words when asked about the immediate future. Cormier stated that a potential super fight against the WWE Universal Champion is 'still up in the air' and if that doesn't go through, he would like to give Miocic a deserved rematch.

Lesnar will be eligible to return to the Octagon with effect from January 8th, 2019 but a rumored new deal with the WWE may put a spanner in the works. Lesnar vs. DC was always the plan but with Jones back to assuming his place at the top of the Light Heavyweight division, the fans are clamoring for a fitting finale to their intense rivalry.

The second simultaneous multi-divisional UFC Champion revealed details of his recent talks with Dana White and also divulged plans that were proposed. Jones and Lesnar were the two noteworthy names that were put forward, however, DC expressed his desire to give Miocic another crack at the heavyweight strap even though he feels the result would be the same as their first meeting.

“If it ain’t Brock, I want to fight Stipe Miocic and give him what’s rightfully his, a rematch for this title.’ He’s going to get beat again, but at least he’ll get a chance to fight for that belt again,” DC said.

What's next?

Whether it is Jones, Lesnar or Miocic, one this is certain; 2019 is the last time we see Cormier in action inside the Octagon. Who would you like to see him go up against in his final fight? Let us know in the comments section below...

