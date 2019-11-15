UFC News: Darren Till calls out Robert Whittaker for UFC London

UFC Fight Night Till v Masvidal

Darren Till looks more confident than ever following a return to the win column in his Middleweight debut. He took out a top-ranked contender in Kelvin Gastelum via split decision (which many feel should have gone unanimously to Till) and the division is all open to him with a list of opponents willing to fight him.

One man who has been full of praise for Till is none other than the former champion Robert Whittaker, who complimented his performance against Gastelum and called it 'beautiful'. Whittaker even said that Till will eventually adjust to Middleweight a lot better since he doesn't have to make that extra 15-pound cut.

Till has gone on record stating that he's willing to fight anybody (sarcastically refusing to face Yoel Romero). Whittaker has expressed a match-up against him as well and Till has now returned the favor, calling the Australian out for a fight at UFC London, which will presumably take place in either March or April.

This is undoubtedly the most interesting non-title fight in the Middleweight division right now. Yoel Romero is set to face Israel Adesanya upon the champion's request despite being on a two-fight losing skid. Romero is considered the scariest man in the division and Adesanya wants to prove doubters wrong.

As for the rest of the top five, Whittaker vs Till would mean that Jared Cannonier would be without an opponent. The Killa Gorilla has been on a roll in Middleweight and many feel that he deserves a higher-ranked opponent.

It all depends on whether he wants to wait it out, but if the Till fight doesn't work out, then Whittaker would be the perfect opponent for him. Either way, the Middleweight division is at its most exciting point in years and things are only going to get more interesting.