UFC News: Darren Till earns high praise from Joe Rogan

UFC's top commentator has huge respect for the Liverpool lad.

ANAND THUMBAYIL TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 30 May 2018, 00:10 IST Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Joe Rogan

What's the story?

UFC's top commentator, Joe Rogan praised Darren Till for denying the welterweight title shot and giving the opportunity for Stephen Thompson instead.

Rogan showed approval for Till's response via his official twitter handle earlier today adding more color to the latter's hometown victory against Stephen Thompson.

In case you didn't know...

The Liverpool lad Darren Till defeated number one welterweight contender and karate expert, Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson in the first UFC event in Liverpool on May 27th.

In the post-fight interview following the fight, Darren Till stated that he doesn’t think his big win worth a shot at UFC gold as he didn't make weight for his fight.

He said that Wonderboy deserve a shot at the Interim-Title more than himself and it was a close fight they fought.

The heart of the matter

Joe Rogan on his Twitter stated that Darren Till is a 'Class Act' for giving his title shot for wonderboy.

He congratulated Darren Till and added that he admired Till for his fighting prowess, but his admiration shot up and loved him even more now for what he said regarding Stephen Thompson.

Total class act move by @darrentill2

I love the guy for his fighting skills and love him even more for what he said here. BRAVO!! — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) May 29, 2018

What's next?

UFC president Dana White has said that Stephen Thomson should fight other contenders before he gets a title shot again which essentially makes Till's offer futile.

And Till didn't make weight for this fight and has only fought two top ten contenders which makes him an unlikely candidate for the interim title shot. But it is very likely that Darren Till will get a shot at taking part in the popular MMA podcast hosted by Joe Rogan after this.

Darren Till earning Rogan's respect is big accolade and a giant leap for the upcoming athlete, with this he has clearly added more color to his victory over Wonderboy.MMA fans can look forward to watching Till appear in JRE MMA show and hopefully learn and understand more about the fighting ride of Liverpool.