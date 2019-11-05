UFC News: Darren Till debuts at #5 in the Middleweight rankings

Darren Till

Darren Till has officially burst into the UFC Middleweight championship picture following his dominant performance against former Middleweight title challenger Kelvin Gastelum in the co-headliner of UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Till breaks into top 5 after his Middleweight debut

Till's efforts have been aptly rewarded in the recently released updates in the UFC Rankings, as the Englishman has been ranked #5 in the Middleweight division after his first fight at the weight class. This gives Till ample opportunity to decide whether he wants to drop down to Welterweight again, in the quest to reclaim his lost glory or embark on a new journey in the middleweight division and achieve new feats.

Heading into his first fight at Middleweight as an overwhelming underdog after succumbing to back to back defeats at Welterweight against Tyron Woodley and Jorge Masvidal, Till went up against a fighter who was ranked the #4 Middleweight in UFC before the fight. However, with his back against the wall, Till showcased amazing striking along with skillful mastery of range to dismantle Gastelum throughout their three round bout, ultimately picking up a split decision victory on his debut in the division. Till improved his record to 18 wins, 2 losses and 1 no-contest after this fight.

The Gorilla admits to being scared before walking into fight against Gastelum

In a press conference after his fight, Till admitted to being scared before walking out for the fight against Gastelum and said that he even considered faking an injury to skip the fight because he lost his confidence after the KO loss to Masvidal.

“I was trying to fake an injury before walking out. I was thinking of an injury to fake because I just simply did not want to get in there. Every fight, no matter what any fighter will ever tell you, they will be scared. If they tell you they’re not, it’s a blatant lie."