UFC News: Darren Till messages Israel Adesanya, asks him to hand over middleweight title

Anurag Mitra FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 29, 2019

Dec 29, 2019 IST SHARE

Darren Till

It's the holiday season and there's nothing wrong to make a Christmas wish or two for who knows, they may just come true. UFC middleweight Darren Till recently exchanged Christmas pleasantries with the reigning Middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya and he made a wish, asking the champion for his much-coveted title. (h/t MMA Mania)

Till was formerly fighting in the welterweight division but after suffering back to back defeats at the hands of former champ Tyron Woodley and Jorge Masvidal, the Englishman decided to move up to middleweight and it worked wonders for his career.

On his first fight at the new weight class, Till went up against Kelvin Gastelum in the co-headliner at UFC 244 and picked up an upset victory, picking apart Gastelum in the three-round encounter. Since then, Till has broken into the top 5 of the UFC middleweight rankings and has been linked with other top contenders in the division. Till however, has his sights set on the middleweight gold already.

Till recently messaged Adesanya on Instagram to wish him a Merry Christmas and asked him to hand over his title. Adesanya responded to Till with a GIF, indicating the Englishman to 'bring it on'.

Screenshot Courtesy -MMA Mania

Although it is safe to say that Till still needs to go through a fair few fighters before getting his hands on the champion, the match-up, if it ever comes to fruition, is an enticing prospect.