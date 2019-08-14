UFC News: Darren Till wants Robbie Lawler next

UFC Fight Night Till v Masvidal

What's the story?

UFC welterweight prodigy Darren Till has indicated that he is ready, willing and able to return to the octagon in the coming months and he has UFC legend Robbie Lawler in his sights.

During a recent interview on MMA Fighting's Eurobash Podcast, Till made the following comments regarding a potential match up with Lawler...

“I called Robbie out not so long ago and he’s a childhood hero; I grew up watching him. That would be spectacular, mate. It really would.”

In case you didn't know

After a blistering start to life in UFC, Till has somewhat struggled in recent months having lost his last two fights to Tyron Woodley and Jorge Masvidal, which is why he will be looking to return to winning ways in his next bout.

The Englishman's interest in fighting Robbie Lawler may come as a surprise to many, as recent murmurings from Till and his team had indicated that a move up to middleweight was on the horizon.

The heart of the matter...

At just 26 years of age, Darren Till is still extremely young in the sport of mixed martial arts. So, although a win in his next fight is important, it is unlikely that his recent consecutive losses will be worrying him too much.

On the face of it, you have to believe that Till vs Lawler is a fight that Dana White would love to book. Both fighters are happy to stand up, take risks and look for the finish - it's no secret that Dana loves those qualities in his athletes.

What's next?

Darren Till has been absent from UFC action since March, but claims he is now fighting fit and ready to be called to action any time. Lawler, on the other hand, is coming off a loss to Colby Covington earlier this month, so will likely be out of action for a few months.

It remains to be seen if Till is willing to delay his return to the competition to get the fight he so clearly desires.