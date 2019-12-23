UFC News: Deiveson Figueiredo promises to KO Joseph Benavidez and become the new king of the flyweight division

Published Dec 23, 2019

UFC flyweight Deiveson Figueiredo was overwhelmed when his manager informed him that UFC bantamweight champion, Henry Cejudo had officially relinquished his flyweight title and that the promotion wanted him to face Joseph Benavidez for the vacant title at UFC Norfolk.

In an interview with MMA Fighting, Figueiredo revealed he was shocked to find out he had been chosen to fight Benavidez for the title.

“I didn’t know if I wanted to cry or laugh."

Figueiredo and Benavidez were scheduled to fight at UFC 233 earlier this year but the latter pulled out, leaving Figueiredo fuming. He also didn't take lightly to the criticism aimed at him by Benavidez and promised to make him 'swallow' his words when the cage doors close behind the pair.

“It’s time to make this guy swallow everything he said about me. Benavidez is a phenom. I’ve watched this guy fight even before I got in the UFC, so it’s an honor for me to fight someone like him. I can’t underestimate him. He’s really tough. I have to go there to kill this guy. There’s no respect inside the Octagon. I’m going there to kill him and get what’s mine.”

With 14 finishes in his professional MMA career, Figueredo believes he has what it takes to put Benavidez to sleep.

“I want to knock this guy out. I won’t do any gesture that might offend him after the fight. Our war is in there. After that, we’re cool. I’ll just celebrate my victory.”