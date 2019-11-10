UFC News: Dominick Reyes expresses concern over Jon Jones title shot; wants to headline on same card as Conor McGregor

UFC 239 Jones v Santos.

Although Corey Anderson has made a clear case to challenge for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship next, Jon Jones revealed on Twitter that he believes Dominick Reyes is the rightful next challenger to his throne, calling him the "more dangerous" fighter.

Dominick Reyes spoke to MMA Fighting in an exclusive interview and expressed his concern over whether Jon Jones would make it to the fight in the first place. Reyes, who is coming off the biggest win of his career after knocking out Chris Weidman, is ready and set to face Jones. He said he wasn't surprised at Jones picking him:

“I was like all right, now we’ve just got to get a contract. I live my life step-by-step. It was like beat [Chris] Weidman, check. Get Jones to fight you, all right cool. Now actually sign the contract. That’s the next step. It’s another little barrier I’m getting over."

He even called Jones a "liability", saying:

“I don’t really celebrate until after the fight, especially with this guy. I hope he makes it to the fight. It’s a big concern of mine. This guy’s a liability. So we’ll see.”

When talking about Jones' recent Twitter activity, Reyes believes that Jones is just doing it to get a raise out of people and rile them up. When asked when he would like to fight Jones, Reyes said that he would like to fight on January 18th, the PPV expected to host the return of Conor McGregor:

"I’d fight him Jan. 18 in Vegas. Put [Conor McGregor] on the co-main and that sells the fight. Either way is fine with me, I just need to know. What day’s it going to be? March, April doesn’t sound too bad."

He said that he has a birthday in December but would be willing to sacrifice his birthday, Christmas and New Year to get a title shot at Jones. Either way, a December fight isn't happening as the month is booked with stacked cards and what could be the PPV of the year in UFC 245.

Jones is expected to return in the early quarter of next year, so expect his fight to be booked for before or after Khabib Nurmagomedov versus Tony Ferguson (which is expected to be in March or April).