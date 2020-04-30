Conor McGregor facing off against Donald Cerrone

At this year's UFC 246 pay-per-view, Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone suffered a crushing defeat to the returning Conor McGregor, as the Irishman knocked out the veteran fighter within the first 40 seconds of the bout.

While speaking to ESPN in a recent interview, Cerrone assessed his loss to McGregor, and surprisingly enough, the latter also claimed that his head wasn't in the game and he wasn't fully focused on the fight in the lead-up to it.

Donald Cerrone breaks down his defeat to Conor McGregor from UFC 246

The result surely came in as a big surprise, as a large portion of the UFC fanbase didn't expect Cerrone to get knocked out inside one minute of their main event clash. However, 'Cowboy' himself has claimed that he couldn't get excited and fired-up in the buildup to what was arguably one of the biggest fights of his UFC career. (H/T: MMA Junkie)

“Donald showed up, ‘Cowboy’ wasn’t there Wrong guy showed up. Couldn’t get going, couldn’t get excited, couldn’t get fired up. Didn’t want to be there. Biggest fight, all the attention, my time to shine, I didn’t want to be there. It was crazy, man. I don’t know why, I don’t know how, I don’t know how to change that but it sucks, man. Sometimes I’m ready, I’m fired up, I’m ready to go, sometimes I get there I’m like, ‘Man, I don’t want to be there,’ so don’t know, no idea.” Cerrone told ESPN.

What's next for Donald Cerrone?

Donald Cerrone will be making his return to the Octagon early next month when he faces Anthony 'Showtime' Pettis in the preliminary main event of the stacked UFC 249. The pay-per-view will mark the return of Dana White's promotion and will feature Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje as the main event on the 9th of May, 2020.