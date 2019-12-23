UFC News: Donald Cerrone rubbishes rumors of being paid to lose against Conor McGregor

If anyone thinks Donald Cerrone will be a pushover in his fight against 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor, they are hugely mistaken.

'Cowboy' has never stepped inside the Octagon unsure of his chances and it's going to be no different on January 18th at UFC 246 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas when he goes up against the outspoken Irishman in a high-profile welterweight bout.

Ever since McGregor's return was announced and Cerrone was named his opponent, MMA fans around the globe have been raving over how it's going to be a walk in the park for the Irishman as he looks to gather his footing with a win before embarking on the quest to reclaim the Lightweight title from arch nemesis and reigning UFC Lightweight Champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Not only that, according to Cerrone, he even heard rumors about him being paid by the UFC to take a loss against McGregor so that the latter can regain his lost glory before challenging the likes of Nurmagomedov and the 'BMF' of the fight game, Jorge Masvidal. Speaking to MMA Fighting, Cowboy rubbished the rumors.

“Hell no, I’m not bowing down. There’s a bunch of (expletive) going around, people keep telling me ‘I heard you’re getting paid to take a dive.’ There wouldn’t be enough money in the world for someone to pay me to take a dive. I could never look myself in the mirror if somebody paid me to take a dive. I’d rather fight for free than take money to lose. That’s not me. I’m going to fight my (expletive) off like I do every time.”

Cerrone insisted that in spite of losing his last two fights, he is still a top brass fighter, contrary to what people may think.

“I’m still No. 4 or 5 or whatever the hell I am. It’s not like I’m getting beat up by bums, somewhere down there getting tumbleweeded in the rankings pool. I don’t know where I’m sitting but I’m still at the top of the list.”

Cerrone also said that he believes McGregor will bring his A-game come fight night as he is looking to prove himself once again.

“I expect the best Conor you guys have ever seen. I really do. He has so many doubters and questions that he needs to answer. I think he’s training extra hard, he’s coming and I think he’s going to be the best Conor you have ever seen.”