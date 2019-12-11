UFC News: Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone training with a surprising new team for Conor McGregor fight

UFC 202: Story v Cerrone

Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone is all set for the biggest payday of his veteran career as he takes on Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 246 on January 18th. It's the fight that he's been wanting for a long time.

There was even a period where Cerrone gave up on the idea of a fight as it seemed like McGregor had no desire to make his return to the Octagon. However, after over a year away, the Irishman and former Double Champion accepted a fight against Cerrone, one which many consider being a "tune-up" fight for The Irishman as Cerrone is on a 2-fight losing skid (being finished by Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje).

There's an unexpected name that Cerrone is training with this time around. It's no secret that he trains at his BMF Ranch in New Mexico and has his camps over there. However, this time around, his full camp won't be there.

Duke Roufus from Wisconsin revealed on The Luke Thomas Show (H/T Bjpenn.com) in the "Brawls Deep" segment that Cerrone will be doing a part of his camp with him:

“Kind of interesting note, I’ll switch gears, Paul Felder and Anthony [Pettis], you know they’re friends with Cowboy Cerrone, so I’m going to be getting a visit right after Christmas from Cowboy. He’s coming out to do a little training with us, and I’m pretty excited about it actually.”

It appears to be a wise move from Cerrone. Roufusport has some of the most premier MMA talents on the globe and former UFC Champions as well. Cerrone will not only get some of the best coaching in the world, but he'll also be sparring and training with some of the best in the world.

It's certainly going to be exciting to see how Duke Roufus' coaching makes a difference to Cerrone's constantly evolving game. We urge people not to write Cowboy out just yet as he's known to pull off some unexpected upsets from time to time. Beating Conor McGregor would be monumental for his career and overall stock.