UFC News: Donald Trump Jr. to attend UFC Newark to support Colby Covington

Colby Covington with Donald Trump Jr.

What's the story?

According to ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Donald Trump Jr. and his brother Eric Trump will be present at cageside this weekend for UFC Newark to support former UFC Interim Welterweight Champion, Colby Covington.

In case you didn't know...

Covington last competed in the UFC back at UFC 225 where he defeated Rafael Dos Anjos to win the UFC Interim Welterweight Championship.

Following Covington's historic win, he was linked with a title unification bout with then-champion Tyron Woodley but was unable to take the fight due to nasal surgery.

The UFC instead booked a title fight between Woodley and Darren Till, and 'Chaos' was eventually stripped of the Interim Welterweight Championship once the title fight between the two took place.

The heart of the matter

As Covington prepares for his Octagon return in a big fight against former Welterweight Champion Robbie Lawler, it has been confirmed that Donald Trump Jr. will be cageside in order to show his support for 'Chaos' in Newark.

Covington has been dropping hints that President Donald Trump and his son would be in attendance for the former Interim Welterweight Champion's fight against Lawler and those reports were eventually confirmed when Trump Jr. gave the following statement:

“The reason I’m a fan of Colby is because he’s a winner who talks a lot of trash, but always backs it up … Just like someone else I know. I’m excited to be there cageside on Saturday to support him.”

Trump Jr. will be accompanied by Eric Trump as they take in Saturday's event.

What's next?

Covington is yet to compete in the Octagon since his win over Dos Anjos in 2018. UFC Newark will mark the return of 'Chaos', who is set to go toe-to-toe with 'Ruthless' Robbie Lawler, who himself is coming off a loss against Ben Askren.