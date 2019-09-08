UFC News: Dustin Poirier says he isn't willing to fight teammate Jorge Masvidal

Dustin Poirier opens up on a fight against Jorge Masvidal

Following his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242, former interim UFC Lightweight Champion Dustin Poirier was in interaction with the MMA Media at the post-fight press conference.

While speaking to the media, one of the reporters asked Poirier if he was interested in a fight against fellow ATT training partner Jorge Masvidal in the near future.

What happened at UFC 242?

This weekend's UFC 242 pay-per-view featured a UFC Lightweight Title unification bout between reigning champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier, who had won the interim Lightweight Championship at UFC 236 by beating Featherweight Champion Max Holloway.

Upon Nurmagomedov's return to the Octagon, The Eagle once again dominated as he defeated Poirier via third-round rear-naked submission and retained the UFC Lightweight Championship. With his over The Diamond, Nurmagomedov extended his winning streak to 28-0 in professional MMA.

Dustin Poirier on a potential fight against Jorge Masvidal

In the UFC 242 post-fight press conference, Dustin Poirier was asked if he was interested in a fight against Welterweight sensation Jorge Masvidal in a "BMF Title" bout. Poirier, who trains alongside Masvidal at the American Top Team, stated that he wouldn't be interested in a fight against Gamebred under any circumstances. (H/T: MMA Fighting)

“Jorge is a buddy of mine. I don’t sell out like f**king Colby Covington. I don’t talk bad about people who I roll with. No, Jorge is a buddy of mine, I won’t fight him. He’s a training partner. He’s a good guy."

The Diamond further explained that he would rather help out Masvidal to train for his fight against Nate Diaz at UFC 244.

“If anything, I’ll go out to Florida and help him with that fight [against Diaz].”

When is Masvidal vs Diaz?

Prior to UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi, Dana White's promotion also confirmed a highly awaited fight between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal for UFC 244.