UFC News - Dustin Poirier wants to fight Conor McGregor at any weight class; hints at boxing match

Dustin Poirier is at a stage in his career where he gets to call the shots

He is looking for the biggest possible names to dance with inside the Octagon on his comeback

Poirier and McGregor

Dustin Poirier is at a stage in his career where he gets to call the shots and right now, the former interim UFC lightweight champion is looking for the biggest possible names to dance with inside the Octagon on his comeback.

'The Diamond' was initially scheduled to face Dan 'The Hangman' Hooker in the headliner of UFC San Diego but that fight fell through because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has put the future of already scheduled UFC events in jeopardy.

Poirier wants a shot at redemption against 'Mystic Mac'

While Poirier doesn't mind fighting Hooker, he is on the lookout for a bigger opportunity against the likes of former two-division champion and the promotion's poster boy for years now, Conor McGregor.

Poirier and McGregor have already fought each other once and the Irishman emerged victorious in that duel by knocking out Poirier in brutal fashion, and it is no secret that a shot at redemption is also a factor behind Poirier calling out McGregor.

However, speaking to MMA Fighting recently, Poirier stated that it is not just the revenge factor but also to get closer to the UFC lightweight title once again by beating the guys at the top of the heavily stacked division.

“Like I said, I want the biggest and the highest ranked guys that I can get. I’ll fight Dan Hooker no problem, but my job is to get the biggest fights, the most money, get the highest ranked opponents that I can get. So whenever I see people and opportunities that make sense, like me and Conor, of course I would push for that.”

McGregor promised to remain active in 2020 and with reigning champion Khabib Nurmagomedov out until September, the Irishman will be on the lookout for an opponent and Poirier is looking to cash in on that very opportunity to bag the fight.

“It just depends on what the UFC has in mind and Conor’s timeframe when he wants to fight. But I’m definitely open to the fight.”

Poirier claimed that he is willing to fight McGregor at any weight class - lightweight, welterweight and even middleweight or possibly inside the boxing ring which McGregor graced in 2017 during the money fight against Floyd Mayweather.

“I’d love it at welterweight. I’d love it in a boxing ring. I’d love it in MMA. I’ll take it at 185 [pounds], I don’t care. I just want the biggest fights that I can get, and that’s definitely one of them.”