UFC News - Dwayne Johnson showers praises on Francis Ngannou; sends motivational message to the fighters

Francis Ngannou invited The Rock to workout with him.

The Rock said that he has been following Ngannou's career.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

It is a well-known fact that former WWE Superstar and Hollywood A-lister, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has been a fan of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) for the longest time. Like millions of fight fans around the globe, even The Rock is waiting for the UFC to return with its high-octane combat sports event schedule as soon as the coronavirus situation is under control.

Johnson hosted an Instagram Live Q&A on Sunday, where Francis Ngannou said that Johnson is an inspiration to him and further invited The Rock to workout with him.

In reply to the nice gesture shown by Ngannou, The Rock jokingly said that the former isn't ready for him before showering Ngannou with praises, hailing him as "one of the top heavyweights in MMA, and in the world".

“Francis Ngannou, let me tell you something, brother – you ain’t ready for me. I respect and love this guy so much. He is one of the top heavyweights in MMA, and in the world, and he is a dominant beast of a man. I can’t wait to see him fight again.”

The Rock thanked Ngannou for saying that he was an inspiration to the former title contender. He also mentioned that he has been following Ngannou's career for some time, and looks forward to seeing him back in action soon.

The Rock also said that he genuinely feels sorry for the fighters, who are unable to compete due to the ongoing pandemic. He said that he expects them to come back stronger than ever, and provide some exhilarating action for the fans who have been craving some MMA action for over a month now.

“To all the fighters in the UFC, MMA, and around the world – specifically the UFC because I’ve been really following them closely, Dana White and I are very good buddies – I feel for you guys not being able to fight. When you come back, the velocity in which you guys come back, I expect to see some dynamite fights and I can’t wait. The moment I can be there, I’m going to be there cage side.”