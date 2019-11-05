UFC News: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson set to make a film on legendary fighter

The Rock was present at the UFC 244 event to present the BMF title

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is known for being one of the top WWE Superstars of all time, as well as for his immensely successful run in Hollywood, where he has achieved the title of the highest-paid actor in a year more than once.

Now, The Rock might be making another foray into a film, this time based on the life of a UFC legend, Mark Kerr. He announced the same in a post on Instagram.

The Rock at UFC 244

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson made an appearance on this week's UFC 244: Masvidal vs Diaz pay-per-view to present the winner of the BMF title fight with the belt. He presented Masvidal with the title, something that ticked off Nate Diaz, who called out the WWE legend.

Now, The Rock has another connection with UFC to look forward to as he makes the film that will delve into the life of Mark Kerr.

The Rock set to make a film on Mark Kerr

The Rock is set to play UFC legend Mark Kerr in an upcoming film. In his Instagram post, the Brahma Bull thanked Kerr for trusting him with the rights to the film and talked about the many parallels that his life had with the former fighter.

He talked about the fact that Kerr had suffered from many demons, including that of fame, addiction, mental health, and the continuous pressure to be the best. He went on to say that there was an enormous depth to the character and that he would be giving the role his all.

A true pioneering UFC legend. And truly, one of one. Demons of fame, drug addiction, mental health and the pressure to be #1, took over. Like many fighters in the cage or the ring, there’s a deep humanity and depth of character with this man that the world should see. We’ve all hit rock bottom. Some make it back up. Some don’t. Giving this one my all.

Kerr has the honor of having won two UFC tournaments (UFC 14 and UFC 15), as well as several more accomplishments in wrestling. It will be interesting to see how The Rock plays this role.

