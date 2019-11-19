UFC News: Edson Barboza called out for a fight by fellow Brazilian Lightweight

UFC 242 Barboza v Felder

Edson Barboza has been one of the more entertaining fighters in the Lightweight division for a very long time. The Brazilian has been in the UFC since 2010 but hasn't had a great 2019 as he has lost both his fights this year.

Barboza has, however, caught the eye of fellow Brazilian Lightweight, Francisco Trinaldo.

Trinaldo most recently fought at UFC Fight Night 164 in Sao Paulo and notched up a unanimous decision win against Bobby Green in the undercard of the show.

Massaranduba opened up about his Sao Paulo win before expressing his desire to take on Barboza in his next fight.

Trinaldo considers Barboza to be the best Muay Thai fighter in Brazil and feels that he could have a great fight with the UFC veteran.

“It was a good fight, a tough one. I didn’t expect his ground game. I actually trained more striking during my camp. But I am happy that I can leave with a win once again here in Sao Paulo. I would like to face Edson Barboza next. He is the best muay Thai athlete in Brazil. I think it would be a great match.”

Trinaldo (24-7) has lost three of his last six fights while Barboza (20-8) has won just one of his last five bouts.

From a stylistic viewpoint, the clash between the two high-level Brazilian kickboxers is a great match-up on paper.