UFC News: Eryk Anders roasts himself, says Israel Adesanya "doesn't know" who he is

UFC Fight Night: Weidman v Gastelum

Eryk Anders has no qualms about roasting himself and his spot in the Middleweight division. He finally got a victory this past June after a 3-fight losing skid and is set to face Gerald Meerschaert at Fight Night 161.

Unfortunately, those three defeats meant that Anders would go unranked and he is currently looking to climb the ranks and reach his eventual goal of being a champion.

"He doesn't know who I am"

Israel Adesanya's victory over Robert Whittaker at UFC 243 completely changed the landscape of the Middleweight division. The Nigerian-born Kiwi Champion is now the targeted man in the division and will be going up against Paulo Costa next in what will be his first title defense.

When speaking to MMAJunkie, Anders was open about his place in the division, stating that Israel Adesanya doesn't even know who he is. He continued, saying:

“I’ve met him and stuff and he seems like a dude who is very in tune to the division and what’s going on in the UFC, but I’m so far away from where he’s at. Maybe in the next year or two you could see that matchup, but I’ve got some work to do. I’m more than happy to do it.”

However, that hasn't distracted him from his goal of reaching the top. He said:

“Let’s not play stupid or coy: I’m on a mission. Every time I step in there it’s to do one thing and that’s win in devastating fashion.”

For starters, Anders needs to pick up a string of victories, face ranked opponents and climb up the rankings of the Middleweight division. Many will consider it too daunting a task for Anders as the top 10 is now stacked with many great contenders.

