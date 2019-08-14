UFC News: Fabricio Werdum labels Fedor Emelianenko, not Daniel Cormier, the greatest heavyweight fighter of all time

Soumik Datta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 11 // 14 Aug 2019, 16:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A bold claim from Werdum

In a recent media scrum in Montevideo, Uruguay, former UFC Heavyweight Champion Fabricio Werdum made a bold statement, claiming that despite Daniel Cormier's great accomplishments in MMA, Russian veteran Fedor Emelianenko remains the greatest heavyweight fighter of all time.

Fedor Emelianenko and Daniel Cormier's legacy

Fedor Emelianenko is inarguably one of the greatest fighters to ever grace the sport of MMA. The Russian heavyweight fighter is currently competing for Rizin and Bellator MMA and has won notable championships, including Pride Fighting Championships, FIAS World Combat Sambo Championship, and Russian Judo Federation National Championship.

Daniel Cormier, on the other hand, has cemented his place as a veteran Light Heavyweight fighter and only very recently moved back to the UFC's Heavyweight Division. Cormier initially started off his career at heavyweight when he made his UFC debut in 2013 against Frank Mir.

At UFC 226, Cormier moved back to the UFC Heavyweight division and in his first fight back, DC stunned Stipe Miocic by defeating him for the UFC Heavyweight Championship via first-round knockout.

Fabricio Werdum's take on the greatest heavyweight fighter of all time

According to Werdum, Cormier is a very good fighter and his accomplishments in the UFC are unparallelled. However, the Brazilian fighter still feels that Emelianenko is the greatest heavyweight in the world. (H/T: MMA Mania)

“In my opinion, for sure (Cormier) is a very good fighter – two belts, different divisions – but the best fighter, in my opinion, is Fedor. He deserves (it). Ten years, he never lost before, and I believe Fedor continues to be the best heavyweight in the world.”

Daniel Cormier and Fedor Emelianenko's next venture in MMA

Cormier is currently scheduled to defend his UFC Heavyweight Championship this weekend at UFC 241 in a rematch against Stipe Miocic.

Fedor, on the other hand, continues to represent Bellator MMA where he recently suffered a loss to Ryan Bader.