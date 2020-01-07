UFC News: Firas Zahabi takes light shot against Khabib Nurmagomedov in potential fight against Georges St-Pierre

Firas Zahabi is the coach of Georges St-Pierre at the Tri Star Gym in Canada. Considered one of the best in the business, he was one of the brains behind GSP's brilliant gameplans through his incredible UFC career.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has called out Georges St-Pierre before and the Canadian himself admitted on the Joe Rogan Experience that the fact that Nurmagomedov is undefeated makes him even more interested in potentially being the man to do it.

In the eyes of many, Khabib Nurmagomedov is a stylistic nightmare for every fighter on the planet except Georges St-Pierre. GSP has always done well when dealing with takedowns and he may potentially be the only one to have what it takes to beat the Russian.

When talking on the FightTips podcast (H/T MMA Junkie), Zahabi, despite admitting to having a bias, said that GSP would get up from Nurmgaomedov's takedowns:

“Even if Khabib would take Georges down, let’s give the best case scenario: I think Georges is getting up, personally,” Zahabi said. “He’s going to get up. Georges’ jiu-jitsu is impeccable. It’s impeccable.

He said that he would be surprised if Khabib Nurmagomedov got more than one takedown against GSP.

"It’s not going to be like holding down anybody in the 155-pound division today. It’s another level. Georges, even if Khabib gets him down – and I love Khabib, I’m a mega Khabib fan, as a person and as a fighter, huge fan of his – Georges’ ability to get up is incredible, and I would be surprised if Khabib ever gets more than one takedown. It would shock me. It would surprise me, to be honest.”

He pointed out GSP's history of hardly ever having issues with being taken down:

“Georges is incredibly hard to take down,” Zahabi said. “Look at his career: How many times has he been taken down? And when he was taken down, how long did he stay down? It was a fraction of a second. He’s always up. He’s a difficult human being to keep down.”