UFC News: Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor is on according to Freddie Roach

Freddie Roach respects McGregor, ready to train him if approached by 'Notorious'.

by Johny Payne News 22 Feb 2017, 12:54 IST

Freddie Roach (Far-right) poses with Manny Pacquiao, Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Floyd Mayweather Sr.

What’s The Story?

May-Mac is on folks! If Freddie Roach could play peacemaker between UFC President Dana White and returning-MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) legend Georges St-Pierre, we can take his word on Mayweather vs McGregor. Roach emphasized that under the UFC’s new regime all bets are off. Nothing is impossible.

In Case You Didn’t Know...

Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather (49-0 boxing) is a multiple-time world champion in several weight classes, in the sport of pro-boxing. ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor (21-3) is a former UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) Featherweight champion and current UFC Lightweight champion.

The Heart Of The Matter:

After successfully brokering a deal with the UFC for his prized pupil St-Pierre, veteran boxing trainer Freddie Roach now claims that the new UFC owners (Hollywood bigwigs, WME-IMG), have no hang-ups with letting their organization’s fighters compete inside a boxing ring, if the money’s right.

Roach had once famously tried to broker a deal for a boxing match between then-UFC Heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski and then-boxing champs, Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko; but the talks later fell through.

Nevertheless, Roach claims the fight business has entered a new era and a high-profile boxer vs MMA fighter crossover matchup, is a realistic possibility.

What’s Next?

While McGregor still continues to train during his 10-month paternity leave from the UFC, both ‘Notorious’ and ‘Money’ are trying their best to cut a deal for a potential mega-fight against one another. The only hurdle seems to be McGregor’s existing contract with the UFC that forbids him from taking fights outside the Octagon without the UFC organization’s permission.

Sportskeeda’s Take:

As evidenced by the recent GSP-UFC deal, the new UFC owners, Ari Emmanuel in particular are much more money-oriented than their predecessors. When it comes to the fight-game, the dollar is ‘King’, and don’t be even remotely surprised if the Mayweather-McGregor boxing match announcement is made in the next few days.

