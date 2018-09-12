Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

UFC News: Former Cage Warriors Champion set to make his UFC debut at Fight Night 138

Soumik Datta
CONTRIBUTOR
News
25   //    12 Sep 2018, 15:20 IST

Chris Fishgold
Chris Fishgold

What's the story?

As per announced by the UFC, former Cage Warriors Lightweight Champion Chris Fishgold will be making his promotional debut next month as part of UFC Fight Night 138.

In case you didn't know...

Earlier this year, former Cage Warriors Lightweight Champion Chris Fishgold was signed by the UFC after the initial announcement was made by Cage Warriors President Graham Boylan, who surprised Fishgold with the announcement on Twitter.

Hailing from Allerton, Fishgold is one of the brightest MMA prospects to ever rise from the UK, winning 17 fights in his career and just suffering the one solitary defeat.

Fishgold, who is also the teammate of recent Cage Warriors Title challenger Paddy Pimblett at Next Generation MMA in Liverpool, England, initially won the Cage Warriors Lightweight Title in 2016 and made three successful title defenses ever since.

The heart of the matter

Having signed with the UFC earlier this year, former Cage Warriors Lightweight Champion Chris Fishgold will be making his Octagon debut at UFC Fight Night 138 in Moncton, Canada, as he is all set to face-off against Calvin Kattar in a 145-pound fight.

Fishgold's introduction to the UFC World definitely isn't going to be easy by any means, given the fact that Kattar recently enjoyed a 10-fight winning streak in the UFC, with wins over Andre Fili and Shane Burgos, before eventually losing out to Renato Moicano at UFC 223 in April.

With the announcement of Chris Fishgold and Calvin Kattar, this is what the updated UFC Fight Night 138 card looks like:

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Anthony Smith

Arjan Bhullar vs. Marcelo Golm

Misha Cirkunov vs. Patrick Cummins

Thibault Gouti vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Ed Herman vs. Gian Villante

Andre Soukhamthath vs. Gavin Tucker

Artem Lobov vs. Zubaira Tukhugov

Jessin Ayari vs. Stevie Ray

Talita Bernardo vs. Sarah Moras

Sean Strickland vs. Nordine Taleb

Alex Garcia vs. Court McGee

Chris Fishgold vs. Calvin Kattar

Te Edwards vs. Don Madge

What's next?

UFC Fight Night 138 is scheduled to take place on the 27th of October at SMG Moncton in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada.

Topics you might be interested in:
UFC Dana White
Soumik Datta
CONTRIBUTOR
UFC News: Renato Moicano challengers former UFC...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Former UFC Heavyweight Champion believes that...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Former Interim Lightweight Champion, Tony...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Stephen Thompson vs Robbie Lawler targeted for...
RELATED STORY
5 things to watch out for during UFC Fight Night 133
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Zabit Magomedsharipov challenges two top UFC...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Evan Dunham plans on retiring after his next...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Corey Anderson and Ilir Latifi set to face-off...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Outgoing champion Stipe Miocic furious over...
RELATED STORY
5 Richest UFC Fighters in 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us