UFC News: Former Cage Warriors Champion set to make his UFC debut at Fight Night 138
What's the story?
As per announced by the UFC, former Cage Warriors Lightweight Champion Chris Fishgold will be making his promotional debut next month as part of UFC Fight Night 138.
In case you didn't know...
Earlier this year, former Cage Warriors Lightweight Champion Chris Fishgold was signed by the UFC after the initial announcement was made by Cage Warriors President Graham Boylan, who surprised Fishgold with the announcement on Twitter.
Hailing from Allerton, Fishgold is one of the brightest MMA prospects to ever rise from the UK, winning 17 fights in his career and just suffering the one solitary defeat.
Fishgold, who is also the teammate of recent Cage Warriors Title challenger Paddy Pimblett at Next Generation MMA in Liverpool, England, initially won the Cage Warriors Lightweight Title in 2016 and made three successful title defenses ever since.
The heart of the matter
Having signed with the UFC earlier this year, former Cage Warriors Lightweight Champion Chris Fishgold will be making his Octagon debut at UFC Fight Night 138 in Moncton, Canada, as he is all set to face-off against Calvin Kattar in a 145-pound fight.
Fishgold's introduction to the UFC World definitely isn't going to be easy by any means, given the fact that Kattar recently enjoyed a 10-fight winning streak in the UFC, with wins over Andre Fili and Shane Burgos, before eventually losing out to Renato Moicano at UFC 223 in April.
With the announcement of Chris Fishgold and Calvin Kattar, this is what the updated UFC Fight Night 138 card looks like:
Volkan Oezdemir vs. Anthony Smith
Arjan Bhullar vs. Marcelo Golm
Misha Cirkunov vs. Patrick Cummins
Thibault Gouti vs. Nasrat Haqparast
Ed Herman vs. Gian Villante
Andre Soukhamthath vs. Gavin Tucker
Artem Lobov vs. Zubaira Tukhugov
Jessin Ayari vs. Stevie Ray
Talita Bernardo vs. Sarah Moras
Sean Strickland vs. Nordine Taleb
Alex Garcia vs. Court McGee
Chris Fishgold vs. Calvin Kattar
Te Edwards vs. Don Madge
What's next?
UFC Fight Night 138 is scheduled to take place on the 27th of October at SMG Moncton in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada.