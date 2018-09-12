UFC News: Former Cage Warriors Champion set to make his UFC debut at Fight Night 138

Soumik Datta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 25 // 12 Sep 2018, 15:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Chris Fishgold

What's the story?

As per announced by the UFC, former Cage Warriors Lightweight Champion Chris Fishgold will be making his promotional debut next month as part of UFC Fight Night 138.

In case you didn't know...

Earlier this year, former Cage Warriors Lightweight Champion Chris Fishgold was signed by the UFC after the initial announcement was made by Cage Warriors President Graham Boylan, who surprised Fishgold with the announcement on Twitter.

Hailing from Allerton, Fishgold is one of the brightest MMA prospects to ever rise from the UK, winning 17 fights in his career and just suffering the one solitary defeat.

Fishgold, who is also the teammate of recent Cage Warriors Title challenger Paddy Pimblett at Next Generation MMA in Liverpool, England, initially won the Cage Warriors Lightweight Title in 2016 and made three successful title defenses ever since.

The heart of the matter

Having signed with the UFC earlier this year, former Cage Warriors Lightweight Champion Chris Fishgold will be making his Octagon debut at UFC Fight Night 138 in Moncton, Canada, as he is all set to face-off against Calvin Kattar in a 145-pound fight.

Fishgold's introduction to the UFC World definitely isn't going to be easy by any means, given the fact that Kattar recently enjoyed a 10-fight winning streak in the UFC, with wins over Andre Fili and Shane Burgos, before eventually losing out to Renato Moicano at UFC 223 in April.

With the announcement of Chris Fishgold and Calvin Kattar, this is what the updated UFC Fight Night 138 card looks like:

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Anthony Smith

Arjan Bhullar vs. Marcelo Golm

Misha Cirkunov vs. Patrick Cummins

Thibault Gouti vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Ed Herman vs. Gian Villante

Andre Soukhamthath vs. Gavin Tucker

Artem Lobov vs. Zubaira Tukhugov

Jessin Ayari vs. Stevie Ray

Talita Bernardo vs. Sarah Moras

Sean Strickland vs. Nordine Taleb

Alex Garcia vs. Court McGee

Chris Fishgold vs. Calvin Kattar

Te Edwards vs. Don Madge

What's next?

UFC Fight Night 138 is scheduled to take place on the 27th of October at SMG Moncton in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada.