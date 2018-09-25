UFC News: Former SBG fighter Myles Price claims to be helping Khabib Nurmagomedov train ahead of UFC 229

Khabib Nurmagomedov alongside Myles Price

What's the story?

Former Straight Blast Gym fighter Myles Price, who during the early stages of his career trained alongside UFC Two-Division Champion Conor McGregor, recently claimed that he's now helping Khabib Nurmagomedov prepare for his upcoming title fight against 'The Notorious One' at UFC 229.

In case you didn't know...

After an absence from Octagon competition for well over two years, former UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor is all set to make his return to the UFC at the upcoming UFC 229 pay-per-view on the 6th of October, 2018.

McGregor's last fight in the Octagon took place way back in 2016 when he defeated Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 to become the first fighter to ever hold to UFC World Championships at the same time, as the Irishman became the UFC Featherweight and Lightweight Champion at the same time.

However, following McGregor's historic title win at the Madison Square Garden, 'The Notorious One' is yet to compete in the Octagon and was subsequently also stripped off his two title belts as well.

On the other hand, McGregor's fellow Lightweight Division rival Khabib Nurmagomedov stepped up to the plate and took full advantage of the Irishman's absence from the Octagon, as the Dagestani became the undisputed UFC Lightweight Champion at UFC 223 by defeating Al Iaquinta.

The heart of the matter

During a recent episode of Eurobash, former SBG fighter Myles Price revealed the exact reason he had to depart from Straight Blast Gym a few years ago and also claimed to have a pretty unpleasant relationship with his now-former sparring partner Conor McGregor. (H/T: MMA Fighting)

"I’ll be honest with you, I never really got on well with Conor within the gym because me and Conor sparred a lot. At the time, Conor was taking fights at lightweight. I understand the hierarchy within gyms."- Myles Price stated.

In addition, the former National Lightweight Champion also stated that despite the heated sparring sessions at the American Kickboxing Academy, Price and his fellow training partners get along really well, as they usually look forward to developing as training partners or as a team.

"Even here at AKA you have heated spars, but afterwards we shake each other’s hands, we talk about what we can work on and develop as training partners or as a team. Basically, with Conor, he’s quite narcissistic. He’ll see you as competition. He’s not very nice to be around in the gym. If you’re giving him hard spars, he won’t see you as a friend after a while.”- Price further added.

What's next?

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov will square-off on the 6th of October at UFC 229, which takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.