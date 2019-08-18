UFC News: Francis Ngannou congratulates Stipe Miocic on title win, calls for title rematch

Soumik Datta
18 Aug 2019, 12:22 IST

Francis Ngannou was certainly impressed!

In the aftermath to UFC 241, former heavyweight title contender Francis Ngannou has sent out a message to new UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic and the rest of the heavyweight division, as well.

What happened when Ngannou faced Miocic in the Octagon?

At UF 198, Stipe Miocic won the UFC Heavyweight Championship by besting Fabricio Werdum in his home country of Brazil. Following his win over Werdum, Miocic defended his title against Alistair Overeem, Junior Dos Santos, and Francis Ngannou, as the Croatian born fighter became the first UFC Heavyweight Champion to successfully defend his title three times in a row.

At UFC 220, Stipe Miocic derailed the Francis Ngannou hype train, as he successfully defended the UFC Heavyweight Championship against The Predator after controlling his opponent throughout the entirety of the title bout.

Coming into this title fight, Ngannou had all the momentum in the world but wasn't able to dethrone Miocic as the Baddest Man on the Planet.

Francis Ngannou congratulates Stipe Miocic on his historic win

At UFC 241, Stipe Miocic defeated Daniel Cormier in the main event of the evening to regain UFC Heavyweight Championship that he had lost to Cormier at UFC 226 in the very first place.

Despite dominating the early rounds of the fight, Cormier was eventually knocked out by Miocic in the fourth round of their championship bout, owing to a flurry of punches from the Croatian fighter.

Following Miocic's successful title win, the two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion was congratulated by Francis Ngannou as the latter wrote on Twitter that he was very impressed by both fighters and was proud of his division, as well.

Ngannou even called out Miocic to a rematch and there is indeed a strong possibility that the UFC might pair the two heavyweight hitters to a rematch in the near future.

Waouh! That was a very impressive fight for both. Proud of my division and congrats to the new Champ for the performance. Let's run it back!!! #Miocic #UFC241 #AndNew — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) August 18, 2019