UFC News: Francis Ngannou eager to get back into the Octagon for a fight

Soumik Datta FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 20 // 19 Oct 2019, 06:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Francis Ngannou

UFC heavy-hitter Francis Ngannou was recently in conversation with MMA Junkie and during the interaction, The Predator revealed that he is just eager to fight in the UFC as there is reportedly no available opponent left for him in the company right now.

Francis Ngannou in 2019

Francis Ngannou has competed in two professional fights in 2019 with his first being on the 17th of February, 2019 in the headliner of UFC's inaugural event on ESPN, UFC on ESPN 1 against Cain Velasquez. Ngannou ended up winning the fight via first-round knockout.

For his next fight, Ngannou stepped back into the cage on the 29th of June, 2019 against former UFC Heavyweight Champion Junior Dos Santos at UFC on ESPN 3. Ngannou once again dominated the fight and won the bout via first-round TKO.

Ngannou eager to fight in the UFC again

While he hasn't fought in the UFC for almost four months now, UFC's heavyweight sensation Ngannou is eager to step back into the Octagon, as he recently told MMA Junkie in an interview.

Ngannou claimed that it is about time UFC officials came up with a plan for the Cameroonian fighter and he also demanded to know his current position in the company, despite being the #2 ranked heavyweight fighter in the UFC.

They have to do something with me. OK, so what is that? I want the damn answer. I want to know what’s my position. I want to know what I’m doing here. I’m the No. 2 (heavyweight), and everyone is booked. I’m just here looking like, I don’t know, some guy desperate to get a fight.

What's the likeliest option for Francis Ngannou?

As of now, fight fans do not have an idea of what's next for Francis Ngannou, however, it is likely that the former UFC Heavyweight Title contender could once again be line for a shot at Stipe Miocic's belt. But, a fight against newcomer Greg Hardy could also be a possibility at this stage as well.