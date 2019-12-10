UFC News: Francis Ngannou not impressed with Jairzinho Rozenstruik's recent win

Francis Ngannou (right) finally has his say

Currently, on the back off a huge win over Alistair Overeem, Jairzinho Rozenstruik has certainly made quite the noise in the UFC Heavyweight Division. However, one fighter in particular, who is not impressed with Rozenstruik's recent win is none other than Francis Ngannou.

While speaking with Ariel Helwani on the recent edition of The MMA Show, Ngannou stated that he feels Rozenstruik needs to do a lot more in order to impress the former, given the fact that the latter decided to call out Ngannou in his recent post-fight Octagon interview.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik's recent win at UFC Washington DC

At the recently concluded UFC on ESPN 7 event, Jairzinho Rozenstruik defeated former UFC Heavyweight Championship contender Alistair Overeem via knockout in the final round of the fight, with just four seconds remaining on the clock.

Rozenstruik, who called out Ngannou after the fight, has now received a response from 'The Predator', as the latter has stated that he needs to see a lot more from the up and coming heavyweight fighter and means no disrespect in that.

"No disrespect, but I think I need to see more."@francis_ngannou has not been overly impressed by Jairzinho Rozenstruik (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/yz24bQ3qfg — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 9, 2019

What's next for Jairzinho Rozenstruik?

Jairzinho Rozenstruik has certainly impressed a particular fanbase of the MMA community with his recent win over 'The Reem'. However, how things stand, it looks like a fight between Ngannou and Rozenstruik might not be the solution after all and maybe the UFC will the former face a different challenger in the Octagon.