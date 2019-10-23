UFC News: Francis Ngannou reacts to Greg Hardy's ranked fight announcement

UFC Fight Night Blaydes v Ngannou 2

UFC has announced that Greg Hardy will be stepping in as a short-notice replacement for Junior Dos Santos in the fight at UFC Moscow to face Alexander Volkov.

The announcement might be well-timed for Hardy, who has been the center of unwanted controversy after the use of an inhaler at UFC Boston, but it has served as a source of apparent amusement for #2 ranked UFC Heavyweight fighter Francis Ngannou.

Greg Hardy set to fight Alexander Volkov

Greg Hardy is one of the more prominent names on the UFC roster at the moment, albeit for all the wrong reasons. He has been looking to make his way in the UFC, but with 2 wins, 1 disqualification, and 1 overturned fight, he has not been too successful.

Thus, with his fellow American Top Team member, JDS, out with an infection, a fight against Alexander Volkov can help to put the controversy behind him. This will be his first fight against a ranked UFC fighter.

The fight will take place on the 9th of November at UFC Moscow.

Francis Ngannou amused by Greg Hardy facing Alexander Volkov

Francis Ngannou, one of the top-ranked UFC Heavyweights who is currently on the title track was amused by the announcement that Greg Hardy would be facing Alexander Volkov.

When Junior Dos Santos was taken out of the fight, Ngannou was extremely willing to step in at UFC Moscow.

UFC Moscow in 18 days? 🤔 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) October 22, 2019

Unfortunately, it appeared this was not quite what Dana White and the UFC had in mind, with them accepting Hardy's request to take part in the fight. The decision was not something that sat well with Ngannou and he called the UFC game 'funny'.

I love the UFC game, it's so funny. #UFCMoscow — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) October 22, 2019

Ngannou, despite sitting at #2 on the Heavyweight rankings, has not been able to lockdown a fight in a while. His frustration is natural and well-documented. It will be interesting to see who he ends up fighting next.

