UFC News: Francis Ngannou teases fight with Tyson Fury

UFC Fight Night Blaydes v Ngannou 2: Ultimate Media Day

Francis "The Predator" Ngannou seems to have a lot more free time in his hands than he would like. Currently on a 3-fight win streak, he's the clear-cut next contender for Stipe Miocic and the UFC Heavyweight Championship, but he's going to have to wait a while longer due to plans of a Miocic-Daniel Cormier trilogy fight.

Ngannou has been less than patient and has been pleading to get back in the Octagon. However, he has essentially cleared out the division without even being champion and the only fight that UFC seems to have lined up for him is Miocic unless Cormier wins the trilogy fight.

However, Cormier vs Ngannou doesn't seem to be something that will happen as the legend revealed that win, lose, or draw, it will be his final fight. As for Ngannou, he has openly expressed his desire to welcome lineal Heavyweight Boxing Champion Tyson Fury into the Octagon.

Fury expressed interest in an MMA fight but UFC President Dana White was doubtful about it. Regardless, Ngannou took the opportunity to call out Fury:

I’m available Tyson. I will fight you in the octagon and return the favor and fight you in the ring. And you will know REAL POWER. 👊🏾#WakandaForever🙅🏿‍♂https://t.co/GADThzLBaJ — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) November 1, 2019

After appearing on the Hotboxing with Mike Tyson podcast, Ngannou told Fury that he enlisted the help of the boxing legend for their potential fight.

Fury was quick to respond, telling Ngannou that he'll come for him once he finishes his boxing commitments.

Ill deal with you and all the other Mma heavyweights when I’m done with my boxing fights,

It won’t be long to wait! Then I’ll show u how we roll.👍🏻🙏🏻 — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) November 6, 2019

Ngannou warned Fury and told him that he didn't have to worry about other heavyweights in MMA because he will be the one to retire him:

You don't have to worry about other "Mma Heavyweights" because I might just retire you. Tell you promoter to call @ufc #uncrowndedchamp https://t.co/zWvIvgHlS4 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) November 7, 2019

It's hard to imagine if Fury is serious about fighting in MMA, but given his recent venture in pro wrestling and WWE, it might be something that he's open to. He will, however, have to deal with a lot more than just punches and clinches.