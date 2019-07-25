UFC News: Frankie Edgar finally responds to Henry Cejudo's challenge ahead of UFC 240

Frankie Edgar

Former UFC Lightweight Champion Frankie Edgar is fully focused and confident about his Featherweight Title fight against Max Holloway this weekend. However, in the lead up to Holloway and Edgar's title fight, the latter has finally responded to double champion Henry Cejudo's call-out.

Current UFC Flyweight and Bantamweight Champion, Henry Cejudo has been on a roll since August of 2018. At UFC 227, two years after initially challenging for the Flyweight Championship, Cejudo faced Demetrious Johnson in a title rematch in the co-main event of the show.

In a back-and-forth fight, Cejudo went on to beat Johnson via split decision to become the UFC's second Flyweight champion and first Olympic gold medalist to capture UFC gold.

At UFC Fight Night 143, Cejudo successfully defended his Flyweight Title against then-Bantamweight Champion, T.J. Dillashaw, whom he knocked out within 32 seconds of the very first round.

At UFC 238, Cejudo challenged for the vacant UFC Bantamweight Championship against Marlon Moraes. Cejudo won the fight via third-round TKO and became the fourth fighter in the UFC to hold championships in two weight divisions in UFC.

With Frankie Edgar once again set to challenge for the Featherweight Championship this weekend, Cejudo has stated that he will be keeping a close eye on this weekend's UFC 240 headliner and will be challenging Edgar if he wins the Featherweight Title.

While speaking with MMA Fighting recently, Frankie Edgar finally responded to two-division UFC Champion Henry Cejudo by stating that the former Lightweight Champion isn't interested in fighting the smaller guy but would rather fight the best guy, which right now is Max Holloway.

"That dude says a lot of s—t. Most of it’s garbage so you’ve got to kind of take it with a grain of salt. Who knows what he’s talking. My focus is nowhere near a 35-pounder right now. I’m not looking to fight the smaller guy. I’m looking to fight the best guy and that’s Max right now.”

Frankie Edgar will be challenging Max Holloway for the UFC Featherweight Championship this weekend in the main event of UFC 240 in Canada.