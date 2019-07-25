UFC News: Frankie Edgar makes a confident claim ahead of his fight against Max Holloway

Soumik Datta 25 Jul 2019, 19:34 IST

Frankie Edgar

What's the story?

Ahead of this weekend's UFC 240, Frankie Edgar spoke with reporters at the open workouts. During his interaction with the media, the former Lightweight Champion seemed pretty confident about beating Max Holloway for the Featherweight Title in Canada.

In case you didn't know...

At UFC 212, Max Holloway defeated Featherweight veteran Jose Aldo via third-round TKO in a title unification bout to win his first title in the UFC. In October, Holloway signed a new deal with the promotion and was expected to face Frankie Edgar at UFC 218 in December of 2017. However, due to an injury, Edgar eventually pulled out of the card and was replaced by Jose Aldo.

At UFC 218, Holloway once again defeated Aldo to retain his Featherweight Title. The fight with Edgar was eventually rescheduled for UFC 222, however, shortly afterward, it was announced that Holloway had to pull out of the fight with Edgar due to a leg injury.

At UFC 236, Holloway unsuccessfully challenged Dustin Poirier for the Interim UFC Lightweight Championship.

The heart of the matter

While interacting with reporters at the UFC 240 open workouts, Frankie Edgar stated that he had an injury-free training camp ahead of his title fight against Max Holloway and noted that it is going to be a huge factor this Saturday in Canada.

At the age of 37, Edgar has realized that this possibly could be the last title shot of his career and he has put everything into this moment.(H/T: MMA Junkie)

“I mix it up better than anyone. I’ve just got to be the best fighter for 25 minutes. That’s it.”- Edgar stated.

What's next?

Max Holloway will be defending his Featherweight Title this Saturday in the main event of UFC 240 against Frankie Edgar. UFC 240 will be taking place in Canada at Rogers Place and will also feature Cris Cyborg vs Felicia Spencer as the co-main event of the show.