UFC News: Frankie Edgar on fighting Chan Sung Jung; his experiences in South Korea

Ani Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 20 Dec 2019, 14:54 IST SHARE

At UFC Fight Night 165, Frankie Edgar is heading to South Korea to face one of the favorite MMA fighters of the country, The Korean Zombie himself, Chan Sung Jung!

The fight is extremely important to Edgar as the one fight he has fought this year has seen him lose, even if it was for the UFC Featherweight title. He spoke about facing Chan Sung Jung and also what he felt about fighting in South Korea in the pre-fight press conference.

Frankie Edgar on facing Chan Sung Jung

Frankie Edgar praised The Korean Zombie, and talked about his immense striking power and his ability to take shots. He went on to talk about Jung's submission skills but then admitted that he was not worried as he was going to take Chan Sung Jung down and win the fight.

“Chan's a tremendous fighter. He hits very hard, he has a great chin. That's why they call him Zombie, because you can't put the guy away. He's got some really good submission skills as well. When I fight anybody, I'm going to try and take them down. So I'm going to take Chan down. I think I'm going to win the fight.”

He went on to reveal that he had fought in Asia three times and that he was excited to come back and fight in the continent. He said that he felt like he had been welcomed in Korea with open arms. He promised to put on a show for everyone present.

“I've fought three times in Asia so I was excited to come back here and fight. Korea's a very nice country, you've welcomed me with open arms. I'm going to put on a show for you. Zombie, let's give them a show.”

The two will be fighting in the main event of UFC Fight Night 169.