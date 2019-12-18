UFC News: Frankie Edgar wants a shot at featherweight title, post 'The Korean Zombie' fight

UFC 222: Edgar v Ortega

The phrase 'luck favors the brave' might turn out to be true in UFC veteran Frankie Edgar's case. Edgar took the decision to step up and replace Brian Ortega on short notice to face 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung in a featherweight bout in the headliner of UFC Fight Night Busan this Saturday.

Now that the former UFC featherweight champ Max Holloway has been dethroned by Australian fighter Alexander Volkanovski, a win against Jung could open up the opportunity for a title shot for the veteran Edgar.

Although Edgar is supposed to face Cory Sandhagen on 25 January in a bantamweight bout after the fight against Jung, in an interview with Rank5, Edgar revealed that he could put a move to bantamweight on hold for the time being if a title shot comes his way. (h/t MMA Junkie)

“I would absolutely take a fight against Volkanovski. I’m in it to fight the best guys; that’s why I’m fighting Chan. I came into this sport to be a champion, and if it’s not at ’45 or ’35 or ’55, then what am I doing?”

Edgar also spoke on his upcoming battle against Jung on Saturday.

“You know, I think what makes it intriguing is fighting ‘Korean Zombie’ here in his home country, the style he brings, I mean they call him the ‘Zombie’ for a reason. He takes a beating, keeps coming – you can’t really put him away. He fights with a ton of heart, and I consider myself a guy that fights that way as well.”