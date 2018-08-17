UFC News: Full list of ticket prices for UFC 229 revealed

McGregor and Nurmagomedov will main event UFC 229

What's the story?

As per recent confirmation from the UFC, the ticket prices for the upcoming UFC 229 pay-per-view has been finally revealed, as fans all around the globe patiently wait to get a closer look at the much awaited mega showdown between current Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former champion Conor McGregor.

In case you didn't know...

Conor McGregor's last fight in the UFC took place way back in 2016 at UFC 205, when the former Featherweight Champion defeated Eddie Alvarez to win the Lightweight Championship, becoming a two-division UFC Champion in the process.

However, since capturing the 155 pound title, McGregor has tried his hand in the world of Boxing as he stepped into the ring against veteran Floyd Mayweather in 2017, and somewhat delayed his return to the UFC in the process.

Prior to the UFC 223 event, McGregor was once again back in the news for all the wrong reasons when he found himself in trouble with the law after his bus attack at UFC 223.

'The Notorious One' along with his troupe caused an absolute melee at the Barclays Center by injuring numerous UFC fighters as he attacked the UFC team bus which also carried his arch-rival Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The heart of the matter

Ticket prices for the highly anticipated UFC 229 event featuring the Lightweight Championship showdown between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov are finally on sale.

As per the latest listings and prices at AXS.com, the starting rate is currently at $205, with the highest rated tickets being sold at $2,505. Each customer is apparently allowed to purchase a total of eight tickets.

Below is the full price list of the tickets for UFC 229:

$2,505

$2,005

$1,505

$1,005

$755

$555

$405

$355

$305

$255

$205

What's next?

UFC 229 is scheduled to take place on October 6 2018, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Khabib Nurmagomedov who is currently unbeaten in 26 Pro MMA bouts, will defend his Lightweight Title against Conor McGregor in the main event of the evening.

Are you looking forward to the UFC 229 main event? Have your say in the comments.