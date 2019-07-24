UFC News: Georges St-Pierre discusses how he would go about beating Khabib Nurmagomedov

Georges St-Pierre

What’s the story?

Georges St-Pierre has finally opened up about the much-discussed fantasy match-up between himself and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In a recent interview with TSN’s Montreal 690 Radio Show, GSP revealed that a fight with Khabib had previously been in the works, but unfortunately fell through.

“We tried to make the fight with Khabib and the UFC told us they had other plans. Khabib wanted the fight, I wanted the fight, but unfortunately, it did not happen. That’s the reason why I retired. For me, it’s a lot more to lose than to win now. And the most important thing for me is my health. And I’m no longer – right now as I’m talking – pursuing my goal, which back in the day was to be the best fighter in the world.”

In case you didn’t know…

St-Pierre is one of the most popular and successful fighters in the history of the UFC. In 2018, the Canadian born fighter returned to the octagon, following a four year lay off, to claim the Middleweight belt from Michael Bisping.

Unfortunately, due to serious health issues plagued GSP before and after the fight with Bisping, he made the decision to retire earlier this year.

The heart of the matter…

Although GSP is adamant that he currently has no plans to make a second return to mixed martial arts, he has no problem discussing how he believes he would get the upper-hand over the undefeated Nurmagomedov.

“He is the best fighter in the world right now to me. Undefeated, and he hasn’t shown any kind of weakness. Nobody has ever been close to solving the puzzle. So that’s why it was very interesting for me. There are different areas of the fight where I’m better than him, even though he’s better than me in some stuff, I’m quicker in and out and controlling the distance and getting inside for the take-down. I’m faster in the open stance. He’s better near the fence. I’m better in the open. If I get that fight in the open, I win.” [H/T: Bloody Elbow]

What’s next?

Khabib has a long queue of dangerous contenders knocking on his door for a shot at his Lightweight title. If the Dagestani grappler does manage to overcome the likes of Poirier, Ferguson and McGregor undefeated, it leaves very little else for him to do in the sport. Except, perhaps, to test himself about one of the greatest of all time in Georges St-Pierre.