UFC News: Georges St-Pierre's coach believes he might come out of retirement to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov

At UFC 249, a longtime dream of most fight fans is finally about to come true as two of the best lightweights in the world, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson lock horns inside the Octagon. The undefeated champion, Nurmagomedov will be considered as one of the greatest fighters of all time if he manages to beat Ferguson.

Speaking of greatest fighters of all time, there's one name that immediately pops up on our minds is Georges St-Pierre. Nurmagomedov previously expressed the desire to fight St-Pierre on numerous occasions but the fight never came to fruition.

However, if Khabib manages to get past Ferguson in April, he will have cleaned an entire division and a fight against St-Pierre to decide the undisputed greatest of all time makes a lot of sense. (h/t MMA Fighting)

The Canadian fighter's coach Firas Zahabi recently reiterated the fact that St-Pierre might come out of retirement to face Nurmagomedov in a super-fight. Speaking to fightTips, Zahabi said that he believes GSP would want to come back to fight 'The Eagle'.

“I think so. I think it’s a possibility. Listen, I don’t want to talk for the guy but I don’t think he’s done. I just he’s so competitive that one day he’s gonna see a guy that everyone thinks is unbeatable and then he’s going to want to come back. Khabib’s one of those guys but it has to be like a 165 fight. Will the UFC do it? That’s the question.”