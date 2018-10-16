UFC News: Georges St-Pierre says there is 'a big chance' of him fighting in 2019, discusses potential matchups

What's the story?

The former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion and future Hall of Famer, Georges 'Rush' St-Pierre discussed the possibility of him competing in the UFC next year. GSP talked to ESPN's Ariel Helwani via a phone-call and admits that there is, in fact, a 'big chance' that we get to see the Canadian superstar in action sometime soon.

In case you didn't know..

After having defended his welterweight belt 9 consecutive times, Georges St-Pierre took a break from the sport and went away for a long lay-off in 2013. After nearly 4 years later, GSP returned to face the Middleweight Champion Michael Bisping at one of the biggest events ever hosted by the UFC in UFC 217, on Nov 4, 2017.

St-Pierre returned to the sport in vintage form and showed no signs of ring rust as he out-classed the bigger man Bisping to get the submission victory in the 3rd round of the fight. With this win, GSP joined the elite club of UFC fighters having won belts in 2 weight classes.

GSP again left the sport following his UFC 217 win due to certain health issues pertaining to his digestive system, a problem that has been causing him problems for a very long time. However, there has been a lot of talk and rumours regarding a return of GSP to fight for the Lightweight belt lately. St-Pierre called in to Ariel Helwani's ESPN show today to discuss what possibilities the future holds for him

The heart of the matter

In the interview with Helwani, GSP addressed a number of issues ranging from his health to his training regime and also the possibility of him returning to the UFC.

When asked about his health issues and his colitis problem, St- Pierre went on to disclose that he's not been feeling any symptoms lately. GSP went on to say that this is 'something you deal with your entire life'. When later asked whether it would stop him from competing again GSP again reiterates that if he doesn't feel symptoms he can compete and he hasn't been feeling them lately and he can be clear to fight soon.

Later touching upon the topic of UFC 229 fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, GSP was quick to praise the Russian champ. GSP went on in saying that in a way "Khabib made it look easy" and looked 'incredible'. GSP said that "Khabib chose the territory where the fight took place and that's why Khabib won."

Upon the topic of whether GSP is going to fight Khabib as he is the reigning champion and he beat McGregor, GSP said: "Khabib has expressed the desire to fight me before the fight... I've already done it at 185 and stepped over the line with weight... I don't think that the UFC wants to make that fight because they're afraid that if I win I'd just go riding off in the sunset again."

When asked whether George would be interested in the fight if offered, GSP replies affirmatively saying, "It excites me the most if I'm the first to do something ' and ' there's not a fighter in the UFC with a better legacy than Khabib."

On the topic of making 155lbs, GSP is positive that he can make the weight if he has time and if he does it smartly. When asked about his return in 2019 GSP goes on the say that "there's a big chance."

GSP made it clear in the interview that he is only interested in making fights which improve on his 'legacy' and presently there is no better match-up for him than Khabib whom he says has the greatest 'legacy' in the sport presently.

You can see the entire interview here:

What's next?

With Georges St-Pierre vocally admitting the possibility of a return in 2019 and also his inclination towards only 'legacy' fights, there is but one match-up that makes sense for him. In his own words, Khabib has the greatest legacy in the sport right now and he is undefeated.

With GSP always wanting to do the 'impossible' and his excitement at wanting to be the first to do something, a 2019 fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov for the Lightweight title seems like a possibility.