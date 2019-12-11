UFC News: Glover Teixeira and Anthony Smith keen to fight, location not agreed upon

Anurag Mitra 11 Dec 2019, 16:28 IST

The Lionheart

Glover Teixeira and Anthony 'The Lionheart' Smith are all set to square off against one another in a combustible light heavyweight clash but there is only one issue, the location.

Speaking to MMA Fighting, Teixeira expressed the desire to fight Lionheart when the UFC visits the former's hometown Brasilia in Brazil on March 14th, 2020.

“He’s a tough fight, but I’m asking for it, and I believe I can win.”

Responding to the challenge, Smith said that he is game for the fight but he isn't keen on going to Brazil to face Teixeira.

“There ain’t no damn way I’m going to Brazil."

For three of his last four fights, Smith had to travel to Sweden, Canada, and Germany. His most recent fight was against Swedish fighter Alexander Gustafsson in the latter's hometown Stockholm, Sweden. Smith said that the extensive travel has left him weary and he doesn't want to move out of the United States for his next fight.

“I’m probably the only guy that’s going to give him a main event right now, because any other fight he takes is going to end up on the undercard. So if he gets that, he and I being in a main event somewhere, I think it’s fair we keep it in the states. I live in the Midwest, he lives on the East Coast. It makes no sense for us to go to Brazil. And to be honest with you, he gets an advantage there.”