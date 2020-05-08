Greg Hardy returns this Sunday

Greg Hardy is still pretty new to the UFC Heavyweight Division, but in 2019, the controversial fighter competed on five different occasions and currently holds a resume of 2-2 with one no contest.

Having made his debut in January of last year, Hardy will be returning to the Octagon this Sunday at UFC 249 and while speaking to UFC.com, the heavyweight fighter claimed that he has plans on becoming a "heavyweight Jon Jones".

UFC's Greg Hardy aspires to become a "heavyweight Jon Jones"

In the build-up to this weekend's UFC 249, Greg Hardy sat down for an interview with UFC.com. During the conversation, the controversial heavyweight fighter stated that he is currently in a position where he had initially claimed he was going to be.

Hardy also added that there have been substantial changes for every fight of his in the UFC and Hardy has approached every fight in a different manner in order to showcase a better version of himself, every time he takes to the Octagon.

“It’s going to sound like the cocky answer, but I feel like I’m exactly where I said I was going to be. I feel like every single fight, the difference in my game, the difference that you see in Greg Hardy, the fighter, has been substantial.”- Hardy said to UFC.com.

That was my goal, initially, to make sure the difference could be seen. To make sure I was maturing over time and applying it to every fight so that every fight. You get a better fighter, a more evolved fighter.

The UFC Heavyweight further claimed that his overall goal is to become a better, well-rounded fighter. Hardy also said that he aims to achieve the same amount of success as reigning UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Jon Jones, but in the heavyweight division of the UFC.

“I think I’ve accomplished every goal as far as that goes. But, in terms of the different levels to this, I feel like right now, I would say I’m behind schedule. The overall goal is to be a well-rounded fighter. It’s to be the heavyweight Jon Jones, it’s to be Cain Velasquez. It’s to be those kinds of guys and I need to make sure after each and every fight that it’s continuing to come together.”

Greg Hardy will be returning to the Octagon this Sunday, as he prepares for a heavyweight clash against Yorgan De Castro at UFC 249.