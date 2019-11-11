UFC News: Greg Hardy devestated with his performance against Alexander Volkov

Kieran Herring FOLLOW ANALYST News 11 Nov 2019, 15:11 IST

Hardy was unhappy with his display at UFC Fight Night 163

Greg Hardy has given a brutally honest evaluation of his performance at UFC Fight Night 163, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Alexander Volkov.

Before this weekend, Hardy had never faced a ranked opponent in his short MMA career, so it is fair to say that a fight against the number 7 ranked heavyweight in the world represented an enormous challenge for the controversial Greg Hardy - especially when you consider he only took the fight at three weeks notice.

Despite this, Hardy has offered no excuses for his loss to Volkov.

“No excuses. I fought a great opponent, and I’m clearly devastated by the decision. I didn’t fight well enough, plain and simple. That’s the hardest thing to tell yourself after you go to war. I didn’t earn it today.

“I’m going to have to check out the film, see what I did wrong, analyse it professionally. But right now, the only thing that matters is the ‘W,’ and I didn’t leave with the ‘W,’ so that means there’s work to be done. I didn’t do exactly what I said I was going to do, and that makes me feel very bad.” (MMAJunkie)

Although Hardy is clearly unhappy with how he performed in Moscow, his confidence in his ability to make it to the very top of the heavyweight division remains untarnished, as he vowed to learn from his mistakes and come back even stronger in the future.

“I have a lot to go and get, man, and I’m going to go and get it. I’m going to bleed, and I’m going to sweat until it’s done, and when I come back I will be the ‘King of War’. But right now, I’m humbly bowing down as the ‘Prince of War’ in defeat to one of the best in the game right now.”