UFC News: Greg Hardy's win in Boston changed into a no-contest after usage of inhaler

Soumik Datta FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 50 // 19 Oct 2019, 10:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Greg Hardy

At UFC on ESPN 6, Greg Hardy secured a very hard-fought win over Ben Sosoli in a three-round bout, however, not without controversy as the former was seen using an inhaler in between the rounds.

Now, in a shocking turn of events, Hardy's win over Sosoli has been taken back and changed into a no-contest.

Greg Hardy's controversial UFC run

After securing an undefeated record of 3-0 with all three of his wins coming via knockout within the first minute of the fight, Greg Hardy finally made his highly awaited debut in the UFC against Allen Crowder on January 19, 2019 at UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Dillashaw. Hardy got off to a very controversial start in the UFC as he lost his first fight via disqualification after hitting him with an illegal knee while he was on the ground.

Hardy then faced the likes of Dmitrii Smoliakov and Juan Adams in April and July, respectively and ended up winning both fights via first-round TKO. Prior to his fight against UFC newcomer Ben Sosoli, Hardy was initially set to face Jarjis Danho at UFC on ESPN+ 20, however, the latter eventually pulled out of the card due to undisclosed reasons.

Greg Hardy's win in Boston overturned to a no-contest

At UFC on ESPN 6 in Boston, Massachusetts, Greg Hardy made his return to the Octagon for the first time in over two months as the former Dallas Cowboys footballer faced and defeated Ben Sosoli via unanimous decision in a three-round bout. However, due to Hardy using an inhaler in between round 2 and 3, the fight was eventually changed into a no-contest.

Hardy fight has been changed to a no-contest — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) October 19, 2019

As confirmed by ESPN's Marc Raimondi, Massachusetts State Athletic Commission commissioner Guy Licciardi has also confirmed that the fight has indeed been overruled into a no-contest.

Massachusetts State Athletic Commission commissioner Guy Licciardi has confirmed to me that Greg Hardy vs. Ben Sosoli has been ruled a no contest. — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) October 19, 2019

What's next for Greg Hardy?

By this point, it seems like Greg Hardy and the term 'controversy' go hand-in-hand and as of now, it remains interesting to be seen if the UFC has any sort of punishment in store for Greg Hardy or not.